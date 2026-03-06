‘They Hope We Can’t Sustain… We’ve Only Just Begun To Fight': US War Secretary Pete Hegseth Warns Iran | VIDEO

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth warns Iran against underestimating Washington’s resolve during a press briefing amid escalating West Asia tensions | PTI

Washington DC [US], March 6: United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has warned Iran against miscalculating Washington's resolve, asserting that they are prepared to continue military operations decisively.

Warning against miscalculation

Speaking during a press conference at US Central Command on Thursday, Hegseth said Iran's leadership is mistaken if it believes the US cannot sustain the ongoing military campaign.

"Iran is hoping that we cannot sustain this, which is a really bad miscalculation for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iran," he said.

"Our commitment to our mission objectives only increases as our advantages continue to increase...We have only just begun to fight and fight decisively," Hegseth added, indicating that Washington is prepared for a prolonged confrontation if necessary.

VIDEO | Tampa, Florida: "It's safe to say there’s no plan for a wave of new Middle Eastern refugees to the US," says Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar)



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/fCwJXlwh5B — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 6, 2026

#WATCH | On the Israel-Iran conflict, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth says, "...Our commitment to our mission objectives only increases as our advantages continue to increase... Our stockpiles of defensive and offensive weapons allow us to sustain this campaign as long as we… pic.twitter.com/jxp22oaffV — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2026

Refugee concerns dismissed

The US defence chief also dismissed concerns about a possible influx of refugees to the United States due to the expanding conflict in the Middle East.

"I think it's safe to say there's no plan for a wave of new Middle Eastern refugees to the United States of America," he said.

Escalating tensions in West Asia

His remarks come amid escalating tensions in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran.

In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks targeting American military bases across multiple Arab countries as the conflict entered its sixth day.

Israel is also continuing its strikes on Tehran and widening the conflict to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah.

Hezbollah commander killed in Beirut

In a post on X, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) also said it has eliminated a senior Hezbollah commander, Zaid Ali Jumaa, in Beirut, accusing him of overseeing large-scale rocket and missile attacks against Israel from southern Lebanon.

The IDF stated that Jumaa served as the head of Hezbollah's artillery operations in southern Lebanon and played a key role in directing attacks targeting Israeli territory.

"ELIMINATED: Hezbollah firepower management commander Zaid Ali Jumaa in Beirut. Jumaa served as Hezbollah's head of artillery in southern Lebanon and was responsible for launching thousands of rockets, missiles and UAVs from Lebanon toward Israel," the IDF said in its post.

Also Watch:

Past involvement in attacks

According to the Israeli military, Jumaa also had a history of involvement in earlier attacks against Israeli forces. "He also led the 2015 anti-tank missile attack in Mount Dov that killed an IDF officer and soldier," the post added.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)