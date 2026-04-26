 Trump Defends White House Ballroom Project After White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting
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Trump Defends White House Ballroom Project After White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting

US President Donald Trump defended the construction of a high-security ballroom at the White House following a recent security scare. In a Truth Social post, he said the facility would prevent similar incidents and criticised a lawsuit challenging the project. Trump added that the ballroom construction is progressing on schedule and within budget.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, April 26, 2026, 07:22 PM IST
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US President Donald Trump | File Pic

Donald Trump on Sunday defended the construction of a new high-security ballroom at the White House, saying the facility is necessary to prevent security threats following the previous night’s incident.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said the recent security scare underscored the need for a “large, safe, and secure Ballroom” to be built within the White House complex.

“What happened last night is exactly the reason that our great Military, Secret Service, Law Enforcement and every President for the last 150 years have been demanding that a large, safe, and secure Ballroom be built on the grounds of the White House,” Trump wrote.

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He claimed that the incident would not have occurred if the “militarily top secret ballroom” currently under construction had already been completed. Trump also highlighted that the facility is designed with advanced security features and will be located entirely within the secured perimeter of the White House grounds.

Trump further criticised a legal challenge aimed at halting the ballroom’s construction, calling the lawsuit “ridiculous” and asserting that the person who filed it had “no standing” to do so. He urged that the case be dropped immediately, adding that the project is on budget and ahead of schedule.

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