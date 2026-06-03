Trump Admits Using Harsh Words With Netanyahu Over Lebanon Escalation

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) & US President Donald Trump (R) | File Pics

US President Donald Trump has acknowledged using strong language during a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, expressing frustration over Israel's escalating military operations in Lebanon.

Speaking on a New York Post podcast, Trump said he was not angry but was concerned about the growing conflict between Israel and Lebanon. Recalling the conversation, Trump said he urged Netanyahu, whom he referred to as "Bibi," to de-escalate the situation.

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"I wasn't angry, but I was a little upset. They kept escalating the fighting with Lebanon. I told Bibi, 'We have to stop this,'" Trump said.

Despite the tense exchange, Trump emphasized that his relationship with Netanyahu remains strong. "We've worked well together. I like Bibi very much," he added.

According to an Axios report citing US officials and sources familiar with the conversation, the discussion became highly confrontational. The report claimed Trump told Netanyahu that he had become too aggressive and warned that his actions were damaging both his own standing and Israel's image internationally.

The report further stated that Trump questioned Netanyahu's recent military decisions and urged restraint as tensions with the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah intensified.

Following the call, Trump claimed he successfully persuaded Netanyahu to refrain from launching a major strike on Beirut. In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said he had spoken directly with the Israeli leader and requested that a large-scale attack on the Lebanese capital be avoided.

Trump also claimed he communicated with Hezbollah representatives and that both sides subsequently agreed to halt hostilities. He expressed hope that the ceasefire would endure permanently.

Netanyahu confirmed speaking with Trump but presented a different account of the discussion. According to the Israeli Prime Minister, he made it clear that Israel would continue to act against Hezbollah if attacks on Israeli territory persisted. Netanyahu reportedly told Trump that military action in Beirut would remain an option unless Hezbollah ceased its operations.

The differing narratives highlight ongoing diplomatic tensions as efforts continue to prevent a broader regional conflict involving Israel and Hezbollah.