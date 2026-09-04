Trump Administration Launches Arcade Games Allowing Players To Deport Migrants, Build Border Wall | X - RT_Visual_on_X

US President Donald Trump's White House has launched a website featuring versions of classic arcade games with a Make America Great Again (MAGA) theme, allowing players to deport migrants, build a border wall and fill Trump investment accounts.

The games were unveiled on Thursday as the Trump administration intensifies arrests and deportations of undocumented migrants. Rights groups criticised the initiative, accusing the administration of trivialising the impact of its immigration policies.

One of the games, Rio Run, is an updated version of the classic game Snake. It features a digital version of US border czar Tom Homan chasing migrants with different skin colours near the Rio Grande along the US-Mexico border.

White House unveils arcade game site where you can 'build the wall. Deport. Fill a Trump Account' pic.twitter.com/oYD6FtmAWu — RTVisual (@RT_Visual_on_X) September 3, 2026

Another game, Build the Wall, is based on the block-stacking game Tetris and challenges players to construct a border wall.

“Protect the border from the coming horde,” its instructions say.

Games include Trump investment accounts

A third game involves collecting items to place in so-called Trump accounts, investment accounts containing a $1,000 deposit for children born between 2025 and 2028.

The White House's account on X promoted the games with a video featuring a MAGA logo based on the logo of video game company Sega.

“CAN'T STOP WINNING. Build the wall. Deport. Fill a Trump Account,” the post says.

“This administration is laser focused on ways to innovate and tell the story of the President's many accomplishments in a way that resonates with every American,” the White House said in a statement.

“This is an effort to further contrast between a culture of fun and winning and the dark socialist vision Democrats have for America.”

Rights groups condemn games

Rights groups criticised the White House over the website.

“Makes me sick. They've been playing games with people's lives for years, now they've made a video game of what they're doing,” Amerika Garcia Grewal, co-director of the Frontera Federation in Eagle Pass, Texas, said.

The game designers “have lost touch with what it means to be human and care for others.”

Adriana Jasso, programme coordinator for AMIGOS San Diego Community, who works at the border, said the arcade-style games demonstrated a fundamental “lack of seriousness” by the administration.

“The cruelty, the extremity of the administration... is no longer surprising,” she said.

Jasso said the White House appeared intent on dehumanising and ridiculing migrants even as people die in detention centres.

“This presents the issue as if it were a game, when in fact it is not.”

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Trump administration steps up deportations

Trump campaigned on a pledge to expel millions of undocumented migrants and, since returning to power, has taken several measures aimed at accelerating deportations and reducing border crossings.

The White House has also frequently used social media to promote its political messaging and target liberal opponents. Its use of music without permission in some posts has previously drawn criticism from several artists.