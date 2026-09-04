Over 3,800 Children Rescued In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Labour & Trafficking | AI Representational Image

More than 3,800 children were rescued and over 575 FIRs registered during a nationwide campaign against child labour, trafficking and exploitation, the Ministry of Women and Child Development said.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) coordinated the Pan-India Rescue and Rehabilitation campaign with state governments and Union Territory administrations. The drive, conducted from June 12 to Aug 31, focused on identifying and rescuing children engaged in child labour or vulnerable to trafficking and exploitation.

Hotspots under the scanner

The statutory child rights body worked with District Magistrates, Labour Departments, police authorities and other stakeholders to step up rescue operations, particularly in areas identified as hotspots for child labour and trafficking.

Authorities were asked to conduct targeted operations and regularly provide details of children rescued and FIRs registered. They were also directed to report on rehabilitation measures, restoration of children to their families, educational mainstreaming and compensation, TNIE reports.

The scale of the rescue effort is significant, but the campaign also underlines a disturbing reality: thousands of children continue to be exposed to labour, trafficking and exploitation. Rescue operations, therefore, are only one part of the challenge, with rehabilitation and a return to education forming crucial parts of the response.

Rescue must lead to rehabilitation

The commission held meetings with district administrations to monitor the campaign and address problems encountered during rescue operations. The meetings focused on removing operational bottlenecks, ensuring timely submission of action-taken reports and improving coordination among departments and agencies, the ministry said.

The NCPCR also ran awareness and outreach campaigns through social media and other communication platforms. The initiative encouraged people to report instances of child labour while highlighting the importance of rehabilitation and bringing rescued children into mainstream education.

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According to the ministry, sustained monitoring and coordination with state authorities resulted in the rescue of more than 3,800 children during the campaign. More than 575 FIRs were registered in connection with cases identified during the operation.

The figures show the reach of the nationwide drive, while also reinforcing the importance of sustained monitoring after a rescue. Ensuring that children are rehabilitated, reunited with their families where appropriate and brought into mainstream education will be central to turning the campaign's immediate interventions into lasting outcomes.