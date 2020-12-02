Trump 2024? Here's what we know about his plans to run for another Presidential term

US President Donald Trump may yet get his desired second term in office. While the Republican's attempts to overturn Joe Biden's status as President-elect are not doing too well, one has to remember that there have been indications that Biden does not intend to run for a second term. As such, 2024 has become a rather lucrative space for Trump and his supporters. And the President seems to be well aware of this fact, hinting at a possible 2024 run during a recent address.
Until Tuesday, the President had refused to comment on the topic, even as he fueled speculation by refusing to deny the claim. Now however, it would seem that a second run is not out of the realm of possibility. Speaking at a holiday reception that he was hosting in the White House on Tuesday evening, the President said that while his team was trying to win this round, the alternative was the next poll.
"It's been an amazing four years," Trump can be heard telling the crowd, which included many Republican National Committee members. "We're trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I'll see you in four years," he added.
And even as some recoiled in horror over the fact that many of the people crammed into the White House's Cross Hall lacked masks, others were far too busy dissecting the President's comments. Since then, there has not been much by way of follow-up comments from the Trump team - a fact that has made no difference whatsoever to the flurry of social media discussions and debates that have sprung up since then.
Reports now suggest that Trump is contemplating a campaign to retake the White House in 2024. According to an NBC News article that quotes unnamed sources familiar with the details, Trump is discussing the possibility of announcing his new campaign on Inauguration Day and giving the swearing-in of Joe Bien a miss.
On the other hand, Trump has held Biden (and Bernie Sanders') age greatly against him over the course of the 2020 Presidential elections. Indeed, at 77, Biden will be the oldest President to ever lead the US. Keeping this in mind, however, one has to consider that Trump is currently 74 years old. And as such, by his own estimations might not be the most viable candidate.
Asked this all-important question in an interaction recently, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris had laughed off the notion.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)