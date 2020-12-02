Trump 2024? Here's what we know about his plans to run for another Presidential term

US President Donald Trump may yet get his desired second term in office. While the Republican's attempts to overturn Joe Biden's status as President-elect are not doing too well, one has to remember that there have been indications that Biden does not intend to run for a second term. As such, 2024 has become a rather lucrative space for Trump and his supporters. And the President seems to be well aware of this fact, hinting at a possible 2024 run during a recent address.

Until Tuesday, the President had refused to comment on the topic, even as he fueled speculation by refusing to deny the claim. Now however, it would seem that a second run is not out of the realm of possibility. Speaking at a holiday reception that he was hosting in the White House on Tuesday evening, the President said that while his team was trying to win this round, the alternative was the next poll.

"It's been an amazing four years," Trump can be heard telling the crowd, which included many Republican National Committee members. "We're trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I'll see you in four years," he added.