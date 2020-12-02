'No evidence of widespread voter fraud seen thus far': US Attorney General William Barr refutes President Trump's claims

President Trump's bid to overturn Joe Biden's status as President-elect is not going well. Several states have recently certified their results in favour of the Democrat, and the Trump team's lawsuits have not garnered the best response thus far. In yet another blow to his efforts, Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday declared that the US Justice Department had uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 election.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Barr who had earlier made headlines with his support for President Trump said that investigation into voter fraud had not revealed any evidence of large scale issues as alleged by the President. US attorneys and FBI agents working to follow up specific complaints and information, he said, had not seen fraud "on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election".