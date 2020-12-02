'No evidence of widespread voter fraud seen thus far': US Attorney General William Barr refutes President Trump's claims

President Trump's bid to overturn Joe Biden's status as President-elect is not going well. Several states have recently certified their results in favour of the Democrat, and the Trump team's lawsuits have not garnered the best response thus far. In yet another blow to his efforts, Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday declared that the US Justice Department had uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 election.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Barr who had earlier made headlines with his support for President Trump said that investigation into voter fraud had not revealed any evidence of large scale issues as alleged by the President. US attorneys and FBI agents working to follow up specific complaints and information, he said, had not seen fraud "on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election".
While the President has not directly commented on the statements, his allegations have continued unabated. A prolific user of Twitter, the President continues to share information about his ongoing lawsuits and tout reports about fraudulent votes being cast.
"The Fake News refuses to report this!" Trump said quoting a tweet that pointed out that the AP report was being misquoted to suggest that the investigation had been concluded.
His political campaign and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani who has in recent days become one of the loudest voices clamouring in support for President Trump said that “with all due respect to the Attorney General, there hasn’t been any semblance” of an investigation into the president’s complaints.
Since the interview, many supporters of Trump have also turned against Barr, questioning his comments and casting aspersions on his credibility.
In related news, Barr has appointed an independent special counsel to investigate the Russia investigators, such as James Comey and Robert Mueller. As a special counsel, he can continue unimpeded under a new attorney general even after Trump steps down - a move that is likely to please the President.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)