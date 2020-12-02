Trump mulls preemptive pardon for his 3 children; netizens want Tiffany and Barron added to list

Reports from the last few days indicate that more pardons may be forthcoming, some more problematic than others. According to a New York Times report, the President is trying to ascertain whether it is possible to issue preemptive pardons to some of his children as well as his son-in-law Jared Kushner and his personal lawyer and former Mayor, Rudy Giuliani. According to the report, President Trump has discussed with advisers whether to grant pardons to Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump, concerned that the Biden Justice Department might seek retribution against the president by targeting them. It is unclear what action they might be facing, or what potentially criminal act they might be accused of.

While such a pardon would be unusual, the President is within his rights to grant this. At the same time, it must be noted that a Presidential pardon does not provide protection against state or local crimes. A pardon for his lawyer Rudy Giuliani however can prompt allegations that the President is abusing his power to obstruct justice.

While the Trump Administration has not commented on the claims, Giuliani had taken to Twitter calling it fake news.