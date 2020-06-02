Trojan Horse on Twitter: Account claiming to belong to AntiFa turns out to be a white nationalist group

On Sunday, the account had tweeted "Tonight's the night's Comrades." The tweet also stated that it was the night they would 'move to residential areas' and 'take what is ours'. This tweet has been viewed as promoting and initiating violence and hence, keeping in mind Twitter's manipulation and spam policy, the account has been suspended.

According to the spokesperson, Twitter had previously taken action against accounts linked to Identity Evropa for spreading hate as well. It has been noted that during uncertain times, the number of fake accounts increase, which have very few followers and constantly post fake messages through various accounts. Many accounts are also hacked to spread such messages.

Two hashtags were trending worldwide claimed that there was a blackout in Washington DC or that there was a 'cover-up' to silence the protesters. Both claims have however been proved untrue, as journalists tweeting from the location debunked the information that there was an internet black out.