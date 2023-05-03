 "Tragic Ending": Missing Australian fisherman's body found in crocodile
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld"Tragic Ending": Missing Australian fisherman's body found in crocodile

"Tragic Ending": Missing Australian fisherman's body found in crocodile

Human remains were found inside only one of the reptiles, but wildlife officers believe both were involved in the incident.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 07:05 PM IST
article-image
"Tragic Ending": Missing Australian fisherman's body found in crocodile | Flickr

The body of a man who went missing in Australia's Queensland state while fishing with his friends, was found inside a crocodile, a media report said on Wednesday.

The 65-year-old victim, Kevin Darmody, was last seen at Kennedy's Bend -- a well-known saltwater crocodile habitat in a remote part of northern Queensland -- on April 30, said the BBC report.

After a two-day search of the area, the police on Monday euthanised two large crocodiles, which measured 4.1m and 2.8m in length, were shot dead in an area about 1.5 km from where Darmody was last seen

Human remains were found inside only one of the reptiles, but wildlife officers believe both were involved in the incident.

Although the body is yet be formally identified, the police have said that it was a "tragic ending" to the search for Darmody, who was an experienced fisherman.

Crocodiles are common in Australia's tropical north, but attacks are rare, the BBC reported. Darmody's death is the 13th fatal attack in Queensland since record-keeping began in 1985.

Read Also
Kerala: 'Vegetarian' crocodile that survived on Shree Ananthapadmanabha Swamy Temple 'prasadam'...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

"Tragic Ending": Missing Australian fisherman's body found in crocodile

Russian President Vladimir Putin working from bunker of his Novo-Ogarevo residence after drone...

Russian President Vladimir Putin working from bunker of his Novo-Ogarevo residence after drone...

Putin assassination attempt: Russian parliament calls for attack on Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's...

Putin assassination attempt: Russian parliament calls for attack on Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's...

'Russia reserves right to take retaliatory measures': Kremlin on Ukraine's drone attack targeting...

'Russia reserves right to take retaliatory measures': Kremlin on Ukraine's drone attack targeting...

WATCH: Russia shoots down 2 drones launched by Ukraine, accuses Kyiv of attempting to kill Putin

WATCH: Russia shoots down 2 drones launched by Ukraine, accuses Kyiv of attempting to kill Putin