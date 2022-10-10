Kerala: Crocodile that survived on Shree Ananthapadmanabha Swamy Temple prasadam passes away | Twitter

Kerala: A crocodile named "Babiya", which was guarding the Sri Ananthapadmanabha Swamy lake, passed away at a age more than 70 years. Those familiar with the landscape of the temple would know that the Lord Vishnu temple is surrounded by water on all sides, in which crocodiles breed.

Babiya had made her presence felt in the water resource by going viral in the past. Reportedly, the crocodile survived on the food offerings to God, comprising cooked rice and jaggery.

Twitterati were saddened by the sad demise of Babiya. They began to share prayers and condolences for the "friendly" and vegetarian crocodile.

My last visit in the year 2019 to Lake temple and #babiya

Sri Anantapura Lake Temple in #Kasaragod of Kerala

Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/KCTsQL48QJ — Trishan Gangaraju (@trishan_harsha) October 10, 2022

Heartbreaking to know that Divine Crocodile Babiya which was guarding Sri Anantapura Lake Temple in #Kasaragod of Kerala is no more.!!



Vegetarian Babiya lived in Temple Lake for the last 70+ years by eating the Prasadam of Sri Ananthapadmanabha Swamy pic.twitter.com/GnfKHa2RBE — Satyaagrah (@satyaagrahindia) October 10, 2022

The divine crocodile Babiya had left for the heavenly abode after 70 years of Seva of Sri Anantpura lake temple.



The pure soul will attain Sadgati by the blessings of Bhagwan Vishnu.🙏🏻



Om Shanti! pic.twitter.com/180bvnDCIR — Geetha Kothapalli (@Geethak_MP) October 10, 2022