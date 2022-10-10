Kerala: Crocodile that survived on Shree Ananthapadmanabha Swamy Temple prasadam passes away

Kerala: A crocodile named "Babiya", which was guarding the Sri Ananthapadmanabha Swamy lake, passed away at a age more than 70 years. Those familiar with the landscape of the temple would know that the Lord Vishnu temple is surrounded by water on all sides, in which crocodiles breed.
Babiya had made her presence felt in the water resource by going viral in the past. Reportedly, the crocodile survived on the food offerings to God, comprising cooked rice and jaggery.
Twitterati were saddened by the sad demise of Babiya. They began to share prayers and condolences for the "friendly" and vegetarian crocodile.