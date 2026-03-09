'Trader' Says UAE Banned His X Account Over Viral Fire Video, Claims He Escaped Dubai Amid Drone Strikes

A social media user known as “Elon Trades”, who describes himself as the founder of Signal Labs, a research group for investors, has claimed he fled Dubai after experiencing drone explosions near his building, restrictions over a viral video he posted, and what he described as repeated missile and drone barrages in the region.

In a post on X, the trader said he had moved to Dubai about a month ago but soon found himself caught in escalating security tensions. According to his account, two drones exploded near his building shortly after his arrival.

He alleged that he was later placed third on a list issued by the UAE public prosecutor for “publishing illegal content” after sharing a video showing the Fairmont hotel on fire, which he said received 1.7 million views online.

As a result, he claimed his X account was banned across the country.

The trader also said he spent a week hiding in the basement of his building due to what he described as “constant barrages of missiles and drones.” After alleged strikes on Marina 23 and the airport, he decided to leave the country.

“We’ve pushed our luck far enough,” he wrote, adding that he crossed the border into Oman before flying out of the region.

He also warned others in the Gulf region to consider leaving if possible. “Good luck to everyone in the GCC. But if you have the means to get out, I suggest you do so,” he wrote.

Responding to a user who questioned whether the ban was due to the video, he claimed authorities had warned that people could face fines or imprisonment for sharing unverified information online.

The post quickly drew mixed reactions online. Some users supported his decision to leave, saying there was “no upside” in staying during uncertainty. Others criticised the post as exaggeration and accused him of “fear-baiting” for engagement.