 Toshakhana case: Hearing adjourned till March 30, cops recover AK-47 rifles from Imran Khan's house
Clashes between the police and PTI supporters forced the Islamabad Court to adjourn the hearing in the Toshakhan case to March 30.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 09:04 PM IST
A Pakistan court on Saturday adjourned the hearing in the Toshakhan case till March 30 following the massive protests and violent clashes between the PTI supporters, workers and the police outside former PM Imran Khan's residence in Lahore.

The police have allegedly recovered A-47 assault rifles and bullets at the PTI chief's house where Imran Khan has holed up since he failed to appear before the court at an earlier hearing this week.

Khan and the party's supporters have been clashing with the police over the last couple of days. The cops have so far arrested over 60 people after storming Khan's residence in his absence.

"The assault on my house today was first of all a contempt of court. We had agreed that an SP with one of our people would implement a search warrant bec we knew otherwise they would plant stuff on their own, which they did. Under what law did they break the gate, pull down trees," the former Pakistan cricket captain tweeted.

Khan's convoy meets with accident

Imran Khan's car met with an accident earlier on Saturday as his convoy was heading towards Islamabad to attend the court hearing in the Toshakhan case.

As per reports, a vehicle overturned when the PTI chairman Imran Khan was on his way to appear before the court in Toshakhana case.

Several other vehicles also collided when the former PTI MNA Shaukat Abbas Bhatti’s vehicle which was in the convoy of PTI chief Imran Khan, overturned.

"Am grateful to masses that came when I went for my court appearance. Everyone knows ruling cabal of crooks has only one aim, to jail me any which way till elections are over. Already 96 cases on me & am sure after my appearance today I will hit my first century of court cases," Khan tweeted.

