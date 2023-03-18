Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's convoy, en route Islamabad meets accident

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan | Photo: PTI

A vehicle in the convoy of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan met with an accident as he was headed to Islamabad in connection with the hearing into the Toshakhana case on Saturday, according to reports by Pakistan media.

Imran Khan departed with a convoy of party workers

Accompanied by a convoy of his party workers, the PTI chief departed from his residence in Zaman Park, Lahore, and was en route to Islamabad, the Dawn newspaper reported.

A local court here was set to resume on today the hearing of the Toshakhana case against Imran Khan, who avoided arrest despite a protracted effort by law enforcement personnel to apprehend him for skipping multiple previous hearings.

Khan, the 70-year-old chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, was scheduled to appear before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zafar Iqbal to attend proceedings on the complaint filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for allegedly concealing details of gifts in his assets declarations.

About Imran's lastest hearing

In the last hearing on Thursday, the court rejected Imran's plea seeking the suspension of non-bailable arrest warrants issued for him.

However, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday suspended non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Imran, providing him with a chance to appear before the trial court on Saturday.

During Friday's hearing, Imran's lawyer Khawaja Haris submitted an undertaking by his client, assuring it that the PTI chief would appear in court on March 18.