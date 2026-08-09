Toronto: Indian-Origin Woman Himanshi Khurana Murdered; Partner Abdul Ghafoori Arrested After Months-Long Search

Canada: 30-Year-Old Indian-Origin Woman Found Murdered In Toronto; Nationwide Arrest Warrant Issued | IANS

Toronto: Toronto Police have arrested 32-year-old Abdul Ghafoori and charged him with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his Indian-origin partner, 30-year-old Himanshi Khurana, nearly eight months after she was found dead inside a residence in the city.

Police said Khurana and Ghafoori were in an intimate partner relationship, and the case has been classified as an incident of intimate partner violence.

Khurana Reported Missing In December 2025

Khurana was reported missing at around 10:41 pm on December 19, 2025, from the Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West area of Toronto.

The following morning, at around 6:30 am, officers located her body inside a residence in the area. Police determined that she had died and classified the death as a homicide.

The case was recorded as Toronto’s 40th homicide of 2025 and was subsequently taken over by the Homicide and Missing Persons Unit.

Police Issue Canada-Wide Warrant

On December 22, Toronto Police publicly identified Khurana and released her photograph. Investigators also identified Ghafoori as a suspect and issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest on a first-degree murder charge.

Police appealed to the public for information that could help establish his whereabouts.

Ghafoori remained wanted for several months as investigators continued efforts to locate him.

Months-Long Search Ends At Toronto Airport

Members of the Toronto Police Fugitive Squad and Homicide and Missing Persons Unit worked with national and international law enforcement partners as part of the effort to locate Ghafoori.

After nearly seven months, he was located and arrested at a Toronto airport on August 7, 2026. Reports have identified the location as Toronto Pearson International Airport.

He was subsequently charged with first-degree murder.

Ghafoori Scheduled For Bail Hearing

Ghafoori was scheduled to appear at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on August 8.

As of the latest reports, he remains in custody while facing the first-degree murder charge.

Police have not publicly disclosed the alleged motive or detailed the evidence against him. The exact circumstances and method of Khurana’s death have also not been made public.

Indian Consulate Had Offered Assistance

The Consulate General of India in Toronto had earlier expressed deep sadness over Khurana’s death and extended condolences to her family.

The consulate also said it was in contact with authorities and offered assistance to the family following the killing.

Investigation Continues

The arrest marks a major development in the investigation following months of efforts to locate Ghafoori.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Khurana’s death, while the first-degree murder charge will now proceed through the Canadian judicial system.

In Canada, first-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence upon conviction, with parole eligibility generally beginning after 25 years for adult offenders, depending on the circumstances.