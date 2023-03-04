Top scientist behind Russia's Sputnik V COVID vaccine 'strangled' to death with belt in Moscow: Report | LinkedIn/Andrey Botikov

Andrey Botikov, one of the scientists who helped to create the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, was strangled to death with a belt at his apartment in Moscow.

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder, according to a Russian media report on Saturday.

Botikov, 47, was discovered dead in his residence on Thursday. He was a senior researcher at the Gamaleya National Research Institute for Environment and Mathematics, Russian News Agency TASS quoted the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation as saying.

In 2021, the virologist's work on the COVID vaccination earned him the Order of Merit for the Fatherland honour from Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to reports, Botikov was one of the 18 scientists who worked on the Sputnik V vaccine in 2020.

Death being investigated as a murder

His death is being investigated as a murder, the committee, which is the investigating authority in Russia, said in a Telegram statement.

According to investigators, a 29-year-old man strangled Botikov with a belt after an argument and fled. Law enforcement agencies said the murder was a domestic crime and the result of a conflict, the report said.

The suspect was arrested shortly after Botikov's body was found, the federal investigative agency said in the statement.

"The location of the attacker was established in short order. During the interrogation, he pled guilty and was charged. The defendant has a previous criminal record, as he stood trial on charges of committing a serious crime. In the near future, the investigation plans to petition the court to place the defendant in custody pending trial," the Investigative Committee said.

(With PTI inputs)