Russia's Sergey Lavrov meets with China's Qin Gang at G20 FMM in Delhi

Sergey Lavrov meets with China's Qin Gang | AFP

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met on Thursday in New Delhi, on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting (G20FMM), Russian News Agency TASS reported.

Since Qin's appointment, the two ministers have not spoken to one another in person.

The meeting among the foreign ministers of both countries at the G20 ministerial comes amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the rift between the US-led West and Russia-China over the conflict.

During the meeting, the Chinese Foreign Minister told his Russian counterpart that during a visit to Moscow in late February by Wang Yi, the Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), a member of the CCP Politburo, both Russia and China reached broad agreements.

'Bilateral relations continue to develop'

"Thanks to the strategic guiding role of our leaders, our relations continue to develop steadily and healthily, setting a positive example of bilateral relations between major powers," TASS quoted Qin Gang as saying.

"Recently Comrade Wang Yi successfully visited Russia, where he exchanged views with you personally and the rest of his Russian colleagues, and [they] reached broad agreements. We took the opportunity to talk with you on all issues of mutual interest," he added.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also met with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang this afternoon.

"Our discussions were focused on addressing current challenges to the bilateral relationship, especially peace and tranquillity in the border areas," Jaishankar tweeted."We also spoke about the G20 agenda," he said.