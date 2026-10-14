Top Lashkar Commander Imran Killed In Pakistan? Viral Video Purportedly Shows Daylight Shooting By Unknown Gunman | Screengrab

A viral video purportedly showing a man being shot dead in broad daylight in Pakistan’s Punjab province has triggered speculation on social media, with several posts claiming that the victim was Imran, an alleged top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander with links to Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the ISI. However, the victim’s identity, the location of the shooting and the circumstances surrounding the incident have not been independently verified.

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The video carries a timestamp of October 13, 2026, at 11:54 am. It appears to show a biker emerging from the gate of a complex when a man dressed in white approaches him and opens fire. As the biker attempts to escape by swerving his vehicle, he loses control and falls to the ground.

The assailant continues firing as the victim attempts to stop him. The attacker is then seen taking another handgun from a bag and firing several more rounds at the man before raising his hands in what appears to be a celebratory gesture. The gunman then flees the scene, reportedly carrying both firearms used in the attack. The victim is seen lying motionless on the road as the clip ends.

Viral Claims Remain Unverified

Several social media accounts sharing the footage have described the incident as a targeted killing of a senior Lashkar operative. Some posts have also alleged that the victim was linked to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

However, these claims remain unsubstantiated. The footage does not independently establish the victim’s identity, his alleged links to any militant organisation or the motive behind the shooting. The location shown in the video has also not been independently confirmed. The clip is being circulated across social media platforms without a verified source attribution. Its timestamp alone does not establish when or where the footage was recorded.

No Official Confirmation Yet

As of the time of writing, no official confirmation from Pakistani police, Punjab provincial authorities or the military has been cited to establish the reported killing or the identity of the alleged victim. There has also been no verified information regarding a possible investigation, arrests or the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Until authorities or credible independent sources verify the footage and identify the victim, claims that a top Lashkar commander named Imran was killed in Pakistan remain unconfirmed.