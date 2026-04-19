Top Islamabad Hotels Cleared Of Guests For 'Big Event' Amid Massive Security Lockdown

Guests staying at two of the most secure hotels in Islamabad were asked to check out early after authorities requisitioned the properties for what officials described as a major upcoming event.

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According to a purported letter circulated by hotel management, guests at the Islamabad Marriott Hotel and the Serena Hotel Islamabad were directed to vacate their rooms by 3:00 pm on Sunday, earlier than standard checkout timings. The notice stated that the Government of Pakistan had requisitioned the hotels, and management would assist guests in arranging alternative accommodations across the city.

According to reports, the extraordinary move has triggered intense speculation about the nature of the “big event.” Reports suggest that senior international visitors, including US Vice President JD Vance and Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, are expected to arrive early in the week, while another high-profile guest could follow later.

Security preparations across Islamabad and neighboring Rawalpindi have been significantly tightened. More than 10,000 police personnel have reportedly been deployed, and over 600 checkpoints established throughout the twin cities. Authorities have also issued directives to place sensitive areas around Noor Khan Airbase and Islamabad International Airport under strict lockdown from midnight.

Adding to the intrigue, two American cargo planes have reportedly landed at Noor Khan Airbase, further fueling speculation about the scale of the preparations. Security restrictions are expected to remain in place for up to ten days, suggesting that the anticipated event could involve multiple foreign delegations, possibly including visitors from countries such as Saudi Arabia.