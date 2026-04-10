Blue Book Protocol: How Pakistan Is Converting Islamabad Into A Fortress For High-Stakes US-Iran Talks

Serena Hotel, the venue of talks between United States and Iran | Tripadvisor

Pakistan capital Islamabad has been transformed into a virtual fortress as it prepares to host a high-stakes diplomatic summit between United States and Iran. With a fragile two-week ceasefire hanging in the balance, senior representatives—including US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf—are meeting to discuss the future of the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions relief and nuclear enrichment.

#WATCH | Pakistan | Blocked roads leading up to Islamabad’s red zone, home to Parliament, key Government installations, luxury hotels, embassies and the offices of foreign organisations, as the Pakistani capital gears up to host the U.S. and Iran for peace talks: Reuters



(Video… pic.twitter.com/NxVomxDfi6 — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2026

To ensure these sensitive negotiations are not derailed by security breaches, the Pakistani government has launched a massive, multi-tiered protection operation. By combining thousands of boots on the ground with the strict mandates of the Blue Book protocol, Islamabad aims to provide a sterile environment where the only thing being exchanged is dialogue.

Who is providing security and how many personnel are involved?

The security of the visiting delegations is not the responsibility of a single agency, but rather a massive joint task force. According to a Dawn report, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that a comprehensive plan is in place involving more than 10,000 security personnel deployed across the city. While the military supervises the overall arrangement, the physical protection is a collaboration between the Pakistan Army, the Rangers and the Islamabad and Punjab Police departments.

The manpower for this operation is vast. It includes 6,000 officers from the Islamabad capital police, 3,000 from the Punjab Constabulary, and 900 from the Frontier Constabulary. Specialised units are also in play, with approximately 1,000 traffic police officials dedicated solely to route management, while the national highway and Motorway Police handle the approaches to the city. To secure the heights, army troops have been deployed in the Margalla Hills to prevent any long-range threats or surveillance from the high ground.

What is Blue Book protocol?

The Blue Book, specifically version 17-06-13, is a classified and comprehensive manual of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the protection of VVIPs in Pakistan. It is considered the primary regulatory handbook for the security of high-level officials and provides the minimum mandatory precautions required. The overarching aim of the protocol is threefold -- to ensure no bodily harm is caused to the guest, to prevent any embarrassing incidents or public disruptions and to ensure that the visitor’s movements proceed strictly according to the scheduled programme without interference.

Under this protocol, security is organised into concentric circles known as the three-layer cordon. The inner cordon, or isolation zone, is the most restricted area where only vetted personal staff and bodyguards are permitted. The middle cordon serves as an access-controlled area for authorised officials and invited guests, while the outer cordon is managed by local police to control the general public and traffic flow. Furthermore, every person interacting with the delegations, from domestic staff at the Serena Hotel to press photographers, must undergo a rigorous vetting process.

How are the delegations moving through the city?

Movement is often the most vulnerable time for any high-level official and the Blue Book outlines specific road reconnaissance and motorcade protocols to mitigate this risk. The delegations will use separate, pre-selected routes between the airport and their place of stay, which in this case is the Serena Hotel in the Red Zone. Security and police personnel protect both sides of these routes, and technical sweeps are performed by specialised teams to check for listening devices or explosives in all rooms and vehicles before the delegates arrive.

A key feature of this movement is the composition of the VVIP motorcade, which includes lead cars, bulletproof vehicles and escort teams. To prevent electronic tracking or remote-detonated threats, the close protection teams assigned to the VVIPs are strictly prohibited from carrying any gadgets, including mobile phones and digital watches. Even the logistics are scrutinised. The protocol specifies that fuel for transport vehicles or aircraft must be sampled, sealed and certified before use to prevent sabotage.

Where is the red zone and how is it managed?

The red zone, the administrative heart of Islamabad containing the hotel and government buildings, has been put on total lockdown. The army and the Rangers are tasked with the specific protection of this high-security zone, with Quick Response Force contingents stationed at different points for immediate action. All entry points to the red zone have been closed to the general public, with the exception of Margalla Road, which remains open only to authorised officials and local residents.

To support these measures, the government has declared local holidays in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to reduce the number of people on the streets. Major arteries such as Faisal Avenue and the Expressway have been closed or restricted.

Why is Pakistan taking these extraordinary measures?

Beyond the immediate goal of safety, the security operation is a display of Pakistan's capability as a neutral mediator. The extreme security measures are designed to project a sense of stability and control, signalling to both Washington and Tehran that Islamabad is a safe and professional venue for high-stakes diplomacy. By strictly adhering to the Blue Book and deploying over 10,000 personnel, Pakistan hopes to ensure that the focus of the world remains on the outcome of the peace talks rather than the risks surrounding them.