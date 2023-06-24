 Titan Mishap: Canadian Officials Launch Investigation Into Implosion Of Submersible That Killed 5
The submersible, operated by US-based company OceanGate, was en route to the wreckage of the Titanic when it encountered a catastrophic explosion, resulting in the loss of all crew members.

Canadian safety officials have commenced an investigation into a recent incident involving the Titan submersible, a Canadian-flagged ship. The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada announced on Friday their launch of a safety investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragic event, which claimed the lives of five individuals. The submersible, operated by US-based company OceanGate, was en route to the wreckage of the Titanic when it encountered a catastrophic explosion, resulting in the loss of all crew members.

Multi-National Search Conducted Following Loss of Contact

Approximately one hour and 45 minutes into its journey towards the Titanic wreckage, the Titan submersible lost all communication. The United States Coast Guard initiated a thorough search operation, spanning across international waters, in an attempt to locate the submersible and its occupants. Despite extensive efforts, the search proved unsuccessful.

Safety Concerns Raised by Experts and Industry Figures

Renowned deep-sea explorers and experts, including director James Cameron, have raised questions regarding the safety protocols implemented by OceanGate for their expedition to the Titanic. The lack of industry certification and other safety issues have been subjects of scrutiny. These concerns were first brought to attention in 2018 during an industry symposium and were also highlighted in a subsequent lawsuit filed by OceanGate's former head of marine operations. Although the lawsuit was settled later that year, questions regarding safety measures persisted.

First Fatalities in Civilian Deep-Sea Exploration in Over 60 Years

Tragically, this incident marks the first known fatalities in over six decades of civilian deep-sea exploration. The absence of government regulation in international waters has allowed companies like OceanGate to operate independently, raising questions about the standards and certifications required for such endeavors. OceanGate has yet to address inquiries regarding their lack of industry certification and other safety concerns.

