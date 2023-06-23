Titanic Sub: Suleman Dawood Who Died Aboard Submersible Had Just Finished First Year At UK University

Suleman Dawood and his father Shahzada Dawood who was also in the submersible which went missing on Sunday |

As we all know the Titanic Submersible is making rounds of news with layers in it. And now there is another one added. A 19 year old boy, identified as Suleman Dawood is one of the five men who died on the submersible dive while on a visit the Titanic.

Suleman was from University of Strathvlyde and just completed his first year. He was making the trip on the sub with his father, Shahzada Dawood, 48.

University of Starthclyde releases a statement that:

The university's principal and vice-chancellor, Prof Sir Jim McDonald, wrote to students to inform that Suleman was in the missing sub.

In the message, he said: "I write to you with a heavy heart to share the news that one of our students, Suleman Dawood, is a passenger on board the submersible that is missing in the North Atlantic.

"I know you will join me in sending our thoughts and prayers to their families and loved ones."

In addition, on the Thursday night, US Coast Guard Spokesman said that the debris found in the search for missing submersible Titan was "consistent with the catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber"

As per reports from NBC, Azmeh Dawood, the older sister of Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, told that "Suleman wasn't very up for it" and felt "terrified" about the trip to explore the wreckage of the Titanic.

The submersible vessel had been missing since Sunday on a voyage to visit the Titanic shipwreck.