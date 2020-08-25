TikTok files lawsuit against Trump administration's executive order

ULTRA VIRES

According to the document, TikTok accused the U.S. authorities of stripping the rights of the company without presenting any evidence to justify the extreme action, and issuing the order without any due process as guaranteed by the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution while banning the company with no notice or opportunity to be heard.

Meanwhile, the document cited Trump's remarks on this issue, such as those proclaiming in a campaign-style news conference that TikTok had "no rights" and that he would ban the popular software if the company did not pay money to the government to secure its approval for any sale, saying that those words are unconstitutional.

"By demanding that Plaintiffs make a payment to the U.S. Treasury as a condition for the sale of TikTok, the President has taken Plaintiffs' property without compensation in violation of the Fifth Amendment," the document said.

Moreover, the indictment said, by preventing TikTok from operating in the United States, the executive order violates the company's First Amendment rights in its code, an expressive means of communication.

The Los Angeles-based tech firm argued that the executive order is a misuse of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), authorizing the prohibition of activities that have not been found to be "an unusual and extraordinary threat" in this case.

TikTok argued that former presidents used the power authorized by the IEEPA to protect the country from threats from abroad, including terrorism and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, but the recent executive order seeks to use the IEEPA against a U.S. company with hundreds of employees across the country and to destroy an online community sharing video content by millions of Americans.

According to the company, as of June, the total number of TikTok's monthly active users in the country soared to 91,937,040, and based on quarterly usage, 100 million Americans use the application to express themselves and connect with each other.

The plaintiffs, TikTok Inc. and ByteDance Ltd., seek a declaratory judgment and order invalidating and enjoining the executive order and any implementing regulations issued by the DOC later.

"The President's executive order is unconstitutional and ultra vires, and must be enjoined," the document read.