Three cops shot dead in central France, fourth injured

By FPJ Web Desk

Photo: Pexels
In a horrific incident, three police officers were shot dead and a fourth injured while they were responding to a domestic violence complaint. The incident took place at a house near Puy-de-Dome in France.

According to reports, they were shot my a middle-aged man upon their arrival. A woman believed to have been within the house is said to be safe.

Further details awaited.

