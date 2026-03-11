Thousands Crowd Dubai Airport Terminals Amid Middle East Tensions - VIDEO

Scenes of chaos and overcrowding have emerged at Dubai International Airport (DXB) as thousands of passengers reportedly rushed to leave the city amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. Videos circulating on social media showed packed terminals with travellers waiting for hours for flights, with some describing the situation as “packed like a tuna can.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to several reports, the airport is witnessing one of the largest waves of departures in recent times as residents attempt to leave the region amid fears linked to rising geopolitical tensions and missile threats. Long queues and overcrowded waiting areas were reported across multiple terminals as airlines struggled to manage the surge in passengers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Adding to the tension, authorities confirmed that two drones fell in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport on Wednesday afternoon, injuring four people. In a statement posted on X, the Dubai Media Office said the injured included two Ghanaian nationals and one Bangladeshi national who suffered minor injuries, while an Indian national sustained moderate injuries. Emergency services rushed to the scene and the injured were taken to hospital.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Officials said that despite the incident, air traffic at the airport continued to operate normally.

Meanwhile, the unfolding situation has also triggered an unexpected crisis for animal welfare groups in the city. Rescue organisations say they are witnessing a surge in abandoned pets as families leaving the region are reportedly leaving behind dogs, cats, fish and even turtles.

Animal shelters across Dubai say they are struggling to cope with the sudden spike in deserted animals as uncertainty grows in the region.