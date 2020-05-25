This man's letter about his dead wife will shame Boris Johnson over his advisor's reckless behaviour

As per a letter posted on Twitter, Wilson's wife passed away on March 29 from the deadly virus. Unfortunately, coronavirus regulations meant that he could not visit her for two weeks before her death. Nor was he able to see her in the aftermath.

"On the day she died I could not be with her to hold her hand, I just sat by the telephone. I was not able to see her body," he recounts.

Since then, Wilson has been forced to deal with his grief alone.

"I have stayed alone in the house leaving only to collect her ashes and belongings from the undertaker, shop for food every couple of weeks, collect medication, post a parcel of condolence cards to her sister who will pass them round the rest of the family and walk for less than one hour a day," he adds.

Wilson says that he obeyed the government instructions despite being under "severe mental and emotional distress".

"I will spare you my opinion of the actions of the leader of your party yesterday. If you are in any doubt let me know. I would like to know what your view is on this situation. I would like to know what, if anything, you intend to do about this," he asked his local MP, urging the latter to spare him the perfunctory condolences.

"We are beyond that after yesterday," he wrote.