This man's letter about his dead wife will shame Boris Johnson over his advisor's reckless behaviour

Do rules and instructions apply differently depending on who you are? UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's chief advisor Dominic Cummings recently shocked people after violating the coronavirus lockdown in the country, driving his family 260 miles after his wife developed COVID-19 symptoms.
As a Downing Street spokesperson said, since his wife had developed symptoms, because of the high likelihood that he would himself become unwell, "it was essential for Dominic Cummings to ensure his young child could be properly cared for". Reportedly, he travelled to a house near to but separate from his extended family in case their help was needed.
Now the circumstances may have been dire, but it does not quite explain why it was imperative for Cummings to undertake that lengthy sojourn. As the rest of the country tries its best to follow the lockdown guidelines, the situation has, quite understandably, angered many.
One particularly heartbreaking criticism comes from one John Wilson in the Whitchurch area, who wrote to his MP over the same.
As per a letter posted on Twitter, Wilson's wife passed away on March 29 from the deadly virus. Unfortunately, coronavirus regulations meant that he could not visit her for two weeks before her death. Nor was he able to see her in the aftermath.
"On the day she died I could not be with her to hold her hand, I just sat by the telephone. I was not able to see her body," he recounts.
Since then, Wilson has been forced to deal with his grief alone.
"I have stayed alone in the house leaving only to collect her ashes and belongings from the undertaker, shop for food every couple of weeks, collect medication, post a parcel of condolence cards to her sister who will pass them round the rest of the family and walk for less than one hour a day," he adds.
Wilson says that he obeyed the government instructions despite being under "severe mental and emotional distress".
"I will spare you my opinion of the actions of the leader of your party yesterday. If you are in any doubt let me know. I would like to know what your view is on this situation. I would like to know what, if anything, you intend to do about this," he asked his local MP, urging the latter to spare him the perfunctory condolences.
"We are beyond that after yesterday," he wrote.
According to a BBC report, Cummings does not regret his actions, even as he says that he does not believe that a different set of rules apply to him.
The publication quotes him to add that Cummings believes he was acting within the law and in a reasonable manner.
The official however opined that he should have made a statement earlier.