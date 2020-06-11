This 'COVID-19 free' Italian town is selling homes for less than Rs 100!

Sustainable travel has been gaining a lot of popularity and is touted to be the future of globetrotters as per the "new normal" with the Covid-19 pandemic acting as a catalyst for this change.

Cinquefrondi, a community in Italy is calling itself ‘COVID-19 free’ after giving a miss to the destruction caused by the virus, and is putting up houses on the market for one euro (Rs 86 approximately).

According to a report by CNN, the scheme has been coined to aid tourism and reverse the effects of depopulation cause by the youngsters moving to cities in search of work. Mayor Michele Conia christened it as "Operation Beauty."

As per the housing deal, buyers will have to pay an annual policy fee which is 250 euros and get the house restyled as per their requirements. However, they are liable to a fine of 20,000 euros if they do not complete the modification within three years.