This 'COVID-19 free' Italian town is selling homes for less than Rs 100!

Sustainable travel has been gaining a lot of popularity and is touted to be the future of globetrotters as per the "new normal" with the Covid-19 pandemic acting as a catalyst for this change.
Cinquefrondi, a community in Italy is calling itself ‘COVID-19 free’ after giving a miss to the destruction caused by the virus, and is putting up houses on the market for one euro (Rs 86 approximately).
According to a report by CNN, the scheme has been coined to aid tourism and reverse the effects of depopulation cause by the youngsters moving to cities in search of work. Mayor Michele Conia christened it as "Operation Beauty."
As per the housing deal, buyers will have to pay an annual policy fee which is 250 euros and get the house restyled as per their requirements. However, they are liable to a fine of 20,000 euros if they do not complete the modification within three years.
Italian authorities closed the country's borders three months ago which put a stop to all international tourism.
Italy's museums and cultural sites have all been closed in recent months but now they are beginning to return to normality.
According to latest reports, Italy reported a further 71 COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll since the pandemic began in the country to 34,114, the Civil Protection Department said.
The total number of active infections has decreased to 31,710, down by 1,162 compared to Tuesday, it said in its daily bulletin on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.
Of these active infections, 249 are in intensive care (down from 263 on Tuesday) and 4,320 are hospitalized with symptoms (down from 4,581 in the past 24 hours). The remaining 27,141, or almost 86 percent, are isolated at home because they are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms.
Meanwhile, another 1,293 COVID-19 patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 169,939.
The overall number of COVID-19 cases combining infections, fatalities and recoveries rose to 235,763 over the past 24 hours, an increase of 202 cases from Tuesday.
