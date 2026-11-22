A disturbing video from the United States has captured the harrowing moments when masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents detained a father and a woman at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, leaving their family members screaming and pleading as the confrontation unfolded on a crowded airport jet bridge.

The incident took place on Saturday, November 21, as passengers were boarding an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Los Angeles. What began as a targeted immigration enforcement operation soon turned into a distressing scene, with passengers watching as agents physically restrained the individuals and pulled them away.

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In the video circulating on social media, a woman can be heard desperately pleading with the officers, repeatedly shouting, "They're taking my dad!" and insisting that the family had a valid work permit.

The woman appears overwhelmed as she watches the detention unfold, her cries echoing through the narrow boarding passage. Despite her repeated pleas, the officers continue restraining the individuals, while other passengers stand nearby, some recording the incident on their phones.

'We Have A Work Permit': Woman's Desperate Pleas As ICE Agents Detain Father

The footage shows several officers, some wearing masks and others dressed in plain clothes, surrounding the individuals on the jet bridge.

As the situation escalates, a struggle breaks out, with officers physically holding the detainees down and pulling them away. The woman can be heard screaming in distress, repeatedly attempting to draw attention to the family's immigration documents.

Her cries of "We have a work permit" and "They're taking my dad" capture the panic and helplessness of the moment.

Other passengers carrying their luggage are seen witnessing the confrontation in the confined passageway. The commotion reportedly disrupted the boarding process and delayed the flight.

The footage later pans towards the airport tarmac, where an Alaska Airlines aircraft can be seen through the jet bridge windows.

Who Are The Two People Detained By ICE?

Federal officials identified the individuals detained as Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza and Sofia Hernandez Mejia, both Mexican nationals.

According to ICE, Mendoza was allegedly overstaying his visa and was the target of the enforcement operation.

Mejia was also accused of overstaying her visa. However, she faces additional federal assault charges after allegedly throwing hot coffee at officers during the confrontation.

Federal authorities have described the operation as a targeted immigration enforcement action.

Why The 'Work Permit' Argument Became Central To The Incident

The woman's repeated claims that the family possessed a work permit have drawn attention to the distinction between employment authorisation and legal immigration status in the United States.

An Employment Authorization Document (EAD) allows eligible non-citizens to work legally in the country while certain immigration applications are pending.

However, a work permit does not automatically grant permanent residency or independent legal immigration status. It also does not, by itself, prevent immigration enforcement or removal proceedings.

Alaska Airlines Calls Incident 'Distressing'

The confrontation drew criticism after footage of the arrests circulated widely online.

Alaska Airlines described the incident as "distressing", while the involvement of masked and plainclothes officers in the crowded boarding area raised concerns among passengers and local officials.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson also criticised the circumstances surrounding the enforcement action.

The video has since sparked conversations about immigration enforcement in the US, particularly the manner in which such operations are carried out in public spaces.