These Countries Require Six Months’ Passport Validity For Travellers – Check List

A number of countries mandate that travellers possess a passport valid for at least six months beyond the duration of their intended stay.

According to the six-month rule, passengers must hold a passport that remains valid for a minimum of six months beyond their planned departure date from a foreign country. This requirement helps prevent issues such as overstaying a visa or facing problems due to an expired or soon-to-expire passport.

The rule also enables countries to maintain better control over immigration and manage the flow of travellers more effectively.

Having a passport with extended validity allows immigration authorities to verify travellers’ identities and assess their intentions more clearly. Failure to meet this requirement may result in denied entry into the foreign country.

If your passport does not meet the validity requirement, you may need to pay for expedited passport processing fee or face additional travel-related costs, such as rebooking flights or accommodation.

Planning To Travel? Check If Your Destination Enforces The Six-Month Passport Validity Rule

If you're planning to visit any of the countries listed below, check your passport’s expiry date in advance, or risk being turned away at the airport.

China

India

Indonesia

Malaysia

Thailand

Vietnam

Afghanistan

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Bhutan

Brunei

Cambodia

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Jordan

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Mongolia

Myanmar

Nepal

Oman

Pakistan

Philippines

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

South Korea

Sri Lanka

Taiwan

Tajikistan

Timor-Leste

Turkmenistan

United Arab Emirates

Yemen

Egypt

Kenya

Tanzania

Algeria

Angola

Botswana

Burundi

Cameroon

Central African Republic

Chad

Congo

Cote d'Ivoire

Djibouti

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Ethiopia

Gabon

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Madagascar

Malawi

Mauritania

Mozambique

Namibia

Nigeria

Republic of the Congo

Rwanda

Sao Tome and Principe

Somalia

South Sudan

Sudan

Uganda

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Brazil

Ecuador

Guyana

Peru

Suriname

Venezuela

Fiji

Kiribati

Marshall Islands

Palau

Papua New Guinea

Samoa

Solomon Islands

Tonga

Tuvalu

Vanuatu