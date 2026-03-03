 'These Are Graves For 160 Innocent Girls': Iran Says US-Israel Strike Contradicts Trump's 'Rescue' Promise
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi shared an image on X showing freshly dug graves, alleging they were for over 150 girls killed in a joint US-Israel strike on a primary school in Minab. He described the victims as “innocent young girls” and accused Washington and Tel Aviv of targeting civilians amid the escalating conflict.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 01:51 PM IST
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday shared an image on X showing rows of freshly dug graves, claiming they were prepared for more than 150 girls killed in a joint US-Israel airstrike on a primary school in Minab.

In his post, Araghchi alleged that the victims were “innocent young girls” whose bodies were “torn to shreds” in the bombing. He criticised US President Donald Trump, saying the attack contradicted Washington’s claims of delivering “rescue.”

Casualty Figures And Location

The deaths in Minab marked the first officially confirmed fatalities inside Iran since the launch of the joint US-Israel operation.

Minab is known to host a base of Iran’s paramilitary Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), though Iranian officials have maintained the strike hit a civilian educational institution.

Escalation And Political Messaging

The reported strike came amid widening hostilities between Washington, Tel Aviv and Tehran. Some of the earliest air raids were said to have targeted areas near the offices of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, with Iranian media describing attacks across multiple cities and smoke rising over the capital.

US Suspends Visa Services In Pakistan After Deadly Clashes At Karachi Consulate
Following the strikes, Trump urged the Iranian public to “seize control of your destiny” and rise against the country’s Islamic leadership. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu echoed that message, saying the joint campaign aimed to create conditions for Iranians to determine their own future.

