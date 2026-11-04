'The Reason We Lost Is The War': JD Vance's Big Admission After Republican Midterm Rout | file pic

Washington: US Vice President JD Vance blamed war in Iran for Republican midterm losses.

In a lengthy online post, the vice president seemingly sought to distance himself from election results seen as a referendum on Trump that featured big Republican losses across the country.

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“The reason we lost is the war,” Vance wrote, adding, “If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that's at least honest.”

In a nationwide romp, Democrats ousted Republicans from coast to coast, with many surprising places in between, as voters rejected the president's party for the promise of something different for the country.

Their majorities will be padded by wide margins in both the House and the Senate.

The results set up a divided government, with Congress poised to reassert itself as a coequal branch ready to challenge President Donald Trump and reverse course after two years of unified GOP control.

“We hear you,” said House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, who would make history as the first Black speaker of the House if his colleagues elect him to the job when the new Congress begins on Jan 3, 2027.

“We're going to work hard to deliver on the dramatic change that you deserve,” he said.

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The tally was decisive, at times bewildering, for the staggering scope of Democratic gains and the depth of Republican losses. The swelling margins underlined a deep sense of voter anger and concern over the economy and the state of democracy.

All told, the results present a fundamental reshaping of power in Washington, with new opportunities and challenges for governing

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)