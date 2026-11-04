'Blue Tsunami, Hazardous Waste': Memes & AI Videos Take Over Internet As Donald Trump Faces Midterm Election Fallout; Check Out Posts | X

US President Donald Trump has become a prime target of social media trolls following the Democrats’ sweeping victory in the 2026 US midterm elections. Despite not being directly on the ballot, Trump found himself at the centre of an election-night meme storm, with users flooding social media platforms with sarcastic posts, AI-generated visuals and throwback images mocking the Republican Party’s electoral setback.

As Democrats gained control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives, the internet quickly turned the results into a viral spectacle. From the trending hashtag #BlueTsunami to memes targeting Trump's immigration policies, online reactions have been as loud as the political shift itself.

‘Blue Tsunami’ Takes Over Social Media

The scale of the Democratic victory prompted social media users to describe the outcome as a political tsunami rather than an ordinary electoral wave. The hashtag #BlueTsunami gained traction as users shared memes celebrating the Democratic sweep and ridiculing the Republicans' losses.

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One viral post summed up the election-night mood with the remark, “That was not a Blue Wave, that is a Blue TSUNAMI.”

Another user posted, “BLUENAMI incoming, MAGA RIP,” highlighting the widespread online reaction to the Republican defeat.

Several memes also drew attention to Trump's immigration crackdown, turning his administration's hardline deportation policies into a subject of political satire.

Iran Embassy's Trump Meme Goes Viral

Among the visuals circulating online, a meme shared by the Embassy of Iran in India attracted considerable attention.

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The image showed four men carrying Trump before tossing him into a dustbin marked ‘hazardous waste’. The embassy accompanied the visual with a brief caption: “The U.S. midterm elections.”

The provocative image added an international dimension to the online mockery, with the US President becoming a subject of ridicule amid the Democrats' electoral gains.

AI-generated clips and edited visuals also became part of the social media frenzy, reflecting how political events are increasingly transformed into viral internet content.

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Trump Responds To Republican Electoral Setback

While the internet continued to celebrate and mock the election results, Trump maintained that he was prepared to accept the outcome and work with Democratic lawmakers.

The President also attempted to distance himself from the Republican losses, pointing out that his name had not appeared on the ballot. He further claimed that he would have won by a landslide had he contested the election.

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The Democrats' victory, meanwhile, is expected to reshape the political landscape in Washington, with control of both chambers of Congress providing the party greater leverage to challenge the Trump administration's policies.