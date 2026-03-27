‘Thank You India’: Iran’s Message On Fresh Wave Of Missiles At Israel - VIDEO

Iran has written a message thanking the "people of India" and Germany on a fresh wave of missiles launched towards Israel.

Visuals showed Iranian military personnel using blue markers to write messages of gratitude on projectiles moments before launch towards targets in Israel and US military installations.

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Similar messages were reportedly addressed to people of Spain and Pakistan, signalling what appears to be a broader outreach to nations perceived as sympathetic to Tehran.

The messages were seen during what Iran described as the 83rd wave of its military campaign, part of Operation True Promise 4, carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as per Iranian network Press TV.

"Gratitude from Iran’s Aerospace Force to the people of #Spain, #Pakistan, #India, and #Germany for their support and solidarity; especially during the 83rd wave of missile response to the U.S. and #Israel," Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai shared on X.

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India's Stance On West Asia Conflict

India has condemned the crisis in West Asia and has repeatedly stressed the need for dialogue and diplomacy to bring about a resolution to the war that began after the US–Israel strikes on Iran on 28 February.