Thailand PM Anutin Charnvirakul Inaugurates 27-Day Amazing Thailand Grand Diwali Festival 2026 In Bangkok, Showcasing Indian Culture | X / @thaigov1

Singapore: Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Sunday inaugurated the Amazing Thailand Grand Diwali Festival 2026 in Bangkok, with the month-long celebrations showcasing Indian culture and strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries.

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The festival was inaugurated in the presence of Indian Ambassador to Thailand Puneet Agrawal, Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and Tourism Authority of Thailand Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool, the Indian Embassy said in a post on X.

The festival, described by the embassy as the longest Diwali celebration outside India, is being held across Thailand over 27 days in November.

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An Indian cultural troupe presented Kuchipudi, a classical dance form, during the event, the embassy said.

The celebrations are being organised in collaboration with the Indian Embassy, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and Indian diaspora associations.

The festival offers visitors from different faiths and backgrounds an opportunity to experience India's cultural diversity, the embassy said, adding that the celebrations reflected the growing cultural and people-to-people connections between India and Thailand.

According to Thai newspaper Thairath, Anutin presided over the Diwali candle-lighting ceremony and officially opened the festival at River Park, ICONSIAM.

In his address, the prime minister said Diwali's message of light overcoming darkness, good triumphing over evil and knowledge and hope helping people move forward held universal significance, according to Thairath.

He highlighted the influence of Indian civilisation on Thai culture, including Buddhist teachings, the Ramakien -- Thai version of the ancient Indian Hindu epic Ramayana -- and the Thai language, which has roots in Sanskrit and Pali.

Anutin also said tourism served as a bridge between the two countries, with India among Thailand's key tourist markets. He described the festival as an opportunity to promote cultural tourism, mutual understanding and Thailand as a destination welcoming different cultures and religions.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)