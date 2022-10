Representative Image |

A gunman opened fire at a pre-school in Thailand's Nong Bua Lampu province, killing at least 28 people, including both children and adults, local police have said.

The police are yet to apprehend the perpetrator, who remains at large.

According to the police, the man used both a firearm and a knife in a combined shooting and stabbing attack, causing multiple casualties. The police have not yet established any motive for the crime.

Further details awaited