Thailand Cuts Visa-Free Stay For Indians From 60 To 30 Days From September 15

Indian tourists visiting Thailand will have a maximum 30-day stay under the revised visa-free entry rules | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, September 9, 2026: Thailand will reduce the visa-free stay period for Indian tourists from 60 days to 30 days from September 15, as part of its efforts to tighten monitoring of foreigners entering the country.

The Embassy of India in Thailand issued an advisory on the change, citing a notification from the Ministry of Interior of the Kingdom of Thailand.

New Rule Takes Effect September 15

According to the notification, Indian passport holders travelling to Thailand for tourism will continue to be exempt from visa requirements but will be allowed to stay for a maximum of 30 days from September 15, 2026.

The revised rule will also apply to tourists from 59 other countries.

Thailand had introduced visa-free entry for Indian nationals for 30 days on November 10, 2023, to boost tourism after the pandemic. The facility was later expanded in 2024, allowing visitors to stay for up to 60 days.

Embassy of India in #Thailand, issues advisory for Indian nationals visiting Thailand as on 09 September 2026.



It says, "As notified by the Ministry of Interior, of the Kingdom of Thailand, w.e.f. 15 September 2026, Indian ordinary Passport holders entering Thailand for tourism… pic.twitter.com/mloxXZDv2n — DD India (@DDIndialive) September 9, 2026

Tourists Must Meet Entry Requirements

The advisory states, “Visitors should carry a valid passport, with at least 6 months validity from the date of arrival.”

Tourists must also have confirmed return tickets, hotel bookings, clear travel plans and itineraries. Those using the visa-free exemption facility are required to carry at least 20,000 Thai Baht (nearly Rs 58,000) per passenger in cash, it specified.

“Visitors should fill up a Thailand Digital Arrival Card, which can be filled within 72 hours before arrival,” it said. Individuals with job offers should not avail themselves of the visa-free exemption facility, it added.

Indian Tourists Remain Key Contributors

India is among the major contributors to Thailand’s tourism industry. Data showed that 24.8 lakh Indian tourists visited Thailand in 2025, while arrivals reached a record 21 lakh in 2024.

In 2020, only 2.6 lakh tourists from India had travelled to Thailand. The introduction of easier entry procedures and visa-free travel later contributed to the rise in arrivals.

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Move Aimed At Curbing Visa Misuse

The latest decision appears to be part of Thailand’s efforts to crack down on foreigners exploiting the visa system and committing crimes.

Countries that will be affected by the 30-day rule include New Zealand, the UK, the US, Canada, Australia, Japan, Italy, the Philippines, South Africa and Spain.

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