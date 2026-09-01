Thailand: Bartender Shaves Woman’s Head Over Unpaid $1,800 Bar Bill After Drink-And-Dash - VIDEO

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Thailand: A shocking incident has come to light from Thailand’s capital, Bangkok, where a bartender reportedly shaved an 18-year-old woman’s head over an unpaid bar bill and filmed the act on camera.

The incident reportedly took place on August 25 after the woman entered a popular bar in the Pinklao area using a fake ID. She ate and drank at the bar, reportedly running up a bill of around 60,000 Thai baht, equivalent to roughly $1,800.

However, when the staff realised that the woman was trying to leave without paying, they confronted her. Instead of involving the police, the bar staff took the matter into their own hands.

They reportedly pressured the young woman into agreeing to an informal hair purchase contract to settle part of her unpaid bill.

A video of the incident was later shared on social media. The footage shows the girl, dressed in a strapless white dress, sitting opposite the camera as her hair is shaved.

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A man behind the camera can be heard saying: “I am not taking advantage of you. This is the market rate. I will attach this for you. I am adding extra for this as well. Okay?” reported NDTV. The video has garnered more than 110.7K views on X.