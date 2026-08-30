India Thrash Thailand By 94 Runs As Shafali Verma Stars In Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 Opener | X

India began their Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 campaign in dominant fashion, beating Thailand by 94 runs in Dubai. After posting 159/9 in 20 overs, India bowled Thailand out for just 65 in 15.3 overs.

Shafali Verma was the star with the bat, smashing 64 off 36 balls with eight fours and three sixes. She gave India a flying start after Smriti Mandhana was run out for 19 off 10 balls. Mandhana had looked in excellent touch and hit four boundaries before a direct hit at the non-striker's end ended her innings.

Making her T20I debut, Pratika Rawal scored 22 off 18 balls, while Bharti Fulmali added 13. Harmanpreet Kaur made five, while Richa Ghosh was dismissed for a duck. Kranti Gaud provided a late boost with an unbeaten 15 off eight balls, helping India reach 159/9.

Thailand struggled badly in the chase. Nannapat Koncharoenkai top-scored with 40 off 46 balls, but lacked support from the other end as wickets fell regularly. Phannita Maya made six, while Suththiruang scored five, but Thailand could manage only 65 runs.

The final wicket was that of Nannapat, who was dismissed by Deepti Sharma, completing Thailand's collapse. India therefore secured a comfortable 94-run victory to start their Asia Cup campaign on a winning note.

The victory gives India a strong start ahead of their much-awaited Pakistan clash in the tournament.