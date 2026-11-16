Thailand: 11 Killed, Several Injured After Massive Fire Guts Motorcycle Rental Shop In Phuket

At least 11 people were killed and several others injured after a massive fire broke out at a commercial building housing a motorcycle rental shop in Patong, Phuket, Thailand, early Monday. The fire spread rapidly through the multi-storey building, trapping several people inside as thick smoke engulfed the premises.

According to a report by Reuters, the fire broke out at around 2 am local time. The building had a motorcycle rental business on its ground floor, while the upper floors were used as residential accommodation.

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Fire Spreads Rapidly, Traps Residents Inside Building

The fire reportedly started in or near the motorcycle rental shop and quickly spread to the upper floors and neighbouring commercial units. The building is located along or near Phang Muang Sai Kor Road in Patong, a popular tourist area on Phuket's western coast.

According to local media reports, more than 100 motorcycles were parked on the ground floor, alongside fuel, tyres, lubricants and plastic components. These materials are believed to have contributed to the rapid spread of the flames and the thick smoke.

Several residents attempted to escape by moving to the upper floors. However, the dense smoke reportedly hampered evacuation efforts, leaving multiple people trapped inside.

11 Killed, Several Injured As Firefighters Battle Blaze

At least 11 people died in the incident, while several others sustained injuries. Reuters initially reported that 17 people were slightly injured, although subsequent local reports cited varying casualty figures.

According to the Bangkok Post, most of the fatalities were attributed to smoke inhalation rather than direct burns. Rescue teams recovered bodies from different floors of the building as emergency personnel continued search and evacuation operations.

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Firefighters rushed to the spot with multiple fire engines and managed to bring the blaze under control after an extensive operation lasting approximately an hour. Several neighbouring commercial units were also affected by the fire.

Cause Of Fire Under Investigation

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the blaze. Preliminary indications reportedly point towards a possible electrical short circuit or an issue involving a roadside transformer or power pole.

Investigators are examining whether the initial fire spread to fuel-related equipment at the motorcycle rental premises. Local reports also stated that arson had been ruled out based on preliminary CCTV footage and witness accounts.

No Tourists Among Dead, Authorities Continue Identification

According to statements made by police to Reuters, no tourists were among those killed or injured in the incident. The victims were primarily Thai nationals, while reports also mentioned foreign nationals among those affected.

Authorities are continuing the identification of victims and assessing the damage caused to the building, motorcycles and neighbouring properties.

The Phuket fire comes around four months after another major blaze at a Bangkok bar killed at least 27 people, renewing concerns over fire safety and emergency evacuation arrangements in commercial establishments across Thailand.