Thai Princess falls unconscious due to heart condition, hospitalised

Bangkok: The eldest daughter of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Princess Bajrakitiyabha was hospitalised due to a heart condition, the Thai royal palace said in a statement on Thursday. As per a CNN report, the palace has confirmed that the princess is in a stable condition now.

She is being treated at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn hospital. The 44-year-old princess reportedly fell unconscious on Wednesday in northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province, where she was treated at a local hospital and later flown to Bangkok after her condition was stabilised.

(more details awaited)