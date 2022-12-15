e-Paper Get App
Thai Princess falls unconscious due to heart condition, hospitalised

The palace has confirmed that the princess is in a stable condition now.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 04:38 PM IST
Princess Bajrakitiyabha | Twitter
Bangkok: The eldest daughter of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Princess Bajrakitiyabha was hospitalised due to a heart condition, the Thai royal palace said in a statement on Thursday. As per a CNN report, the palace has confirmed that the princess is in a stable condition now.

She is being treated at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn hospital. The 44-year-old princess reportedly fell unconscious on Wednesday in northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province, where she was treated at a local hospital and later flown to Bangkok after her condition was stabilised. 

(more details awaited)

