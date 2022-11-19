e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUS cites PM Modi's example while defending Saudi prince’s immunity in Khashoggi killing lawsuit

US cites PM Modi's example while defending Saudi prince’s immunity in Khashoggi killing lawsuit

In 2005 the US had placed PM Modi, the then CM of Gujarat, on a visa ban in the wake of the 2002 Godhra riots.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 07:10 PM IST
article-image
US cites PM Modi's example while defending Saudi prince’s immunity in Khashoggi killing lawsuit | File pic
Follow us on

A US State Department spokesperson has stated that PM Narendra Modi was given similar protection from prosecution in the US that was recently extended to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman from a lawsuit over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“This is not the first time that the United States has done this. It is a longstanding and consistent line of effort,” said Vedant Patel, the Department’s Principal Deputy Spokesperson.

Read Also
French Police arrested wrong man for Jamal Khashoggi Murder, claims Saudi Arabia- Know all about the...
article-image

US draws criticism over its statements on Khashoggi's killing

The Joe-Biden led administration has drawn criticism over its statement that the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince has immunity from the lawsuit.

Citing some of the examples, Patel said, “President Aristide in Haiti in 1993, President Mugabe in Zimbabwe in 2001, Prime Minister Modi in India in 2014, and President Kabila in the DRC in 2018,” were extended such leverage.

As per an Indian Express report, Patel went on to add that this is in-fact a consistent practice that the US has afforded to heads of state, heads of government, and foreign ministers.

In 2005 the US had placed PM Modi on a visa ban in the wake of 2002 riots. The PM was then the chief minister of Gujarat. The ban was lifted in 2014 when he was elected the Prime Minister of India.

Read Also
Turkey court halts Jamal Khashoggi murder trial, transfers it to Saudi Arabia
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi inaugurates Kashi Tamil Sangamam at BHU; UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails initiative

PM Modi inaugurates Kashi Tamil Sangamam at BHU; UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails initiative

Election Commission gets new Commissioner with former bureaucrat Arun Goel's appointment

Election Commission gets new Commissioner with former bureaucrat Arun Goel's appointment

Interfaith couple's wedding reception cancelled in Shraddha Walkar's hometown in Maharashtra

Interfaith couple's wedding reception cancelled in Shraddha Walkar's hometown in Maharashtra

US cites PM Modi's example while defending Saudi prince’s immunity in Khashoggi killing lawsuit

US cites PM Modi's example while defending Saudi prince’s immunity in Khashoggi killing lawsuit

MP: 'Flying Boat' to be the chief attraction of Jal Mahotsav 2.0

MP: 'Flying Boat' to be the chief attraction of Jal Mahotsav 2.0