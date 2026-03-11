Thai Cargo Ship Attacked In Strait Of Hormuz; 3 Crew Missing

Twenty crew members from a Thai-registered cargo vessel were rescued after the ship was struck by unidentified projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz, Thailand’s Transport Ministry said on Wednesday. However, three crew members remain missing following the attack.

According to the ministry, the crew abandoned the vessel in a lifeboat after an explosion occurred at the stern of the ship, triggering a fire in the engine room. The missing crew members were reportedly working in the engine compartment when the blast occurred.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The rescued sailors were picked up by the Omani navy after leaving the vessel. Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the projectile strike or the identities of the attackers.

The ship, identified as the Thai-owned Mayruree Naree, was one of three commercial vessels reportedly targeted in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, marking the end of a 72-day pause in maritime hostilities in the region.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed that three vessels were attacked in the strategic waterway. Maritime reports cited by British outlet Seatrade Maritime said one cargo ship caught fire after being hit by an unidentified object roughly 11 nautical miles off the coast of Oman.

Initial evacuation procedures were launched, but UKMTO later said the blaze had been brought under control. Some crew members reportedly remained on board to assist with recovery and damage assessment operations.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical shipping routes, handling a significant portion of global oil and cargo traffic.