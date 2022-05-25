Texas shooting: Here's what we know about teen shooter

The gunmen's name is Salvador Raimondo Ramos, age 18. He was a local in the community in which he murdered 22 people.

Ramos killed his grandmother first, before shooting up a school and causing 21 fatalities - 19 of whom were children, and 2 of whom were teachers.

Two officers were also shot, but survived the encounter.

This would make it the deadliest American school shooting since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary a decade ago.

The gunman was using two AR-15 - an assault rifle - variants, likely semi-automatic, because fully automatic weapons were banned federally.

Gunman posted images of the murder weapons to Instagram, before killing spree | Instagram

According to a report, Ramos's Instagram had one post, and sent a picture of two guns to a random Instagram user.

Ramos asked the Instagram user if he was reposting his "gun pics."

According to his direct messages, Ramos said he wanted to tell him a secret. The user followed the conversation until 1:16 pm.

He was reportedly killed by responding police.

Months ago, Uvalde's Congressional representative Tony Gonzales, tweeted: "I voted no in two gun control measures in the House today. I am a proud supporter of the Second Amendment, and I will do everything I can to oppose gun grabs from the far left."

He was among a group of Republican lawmakers that approved Texans to carry handguns in public without a license and the background check and training.

