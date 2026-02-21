TERRIFYING! Video Shows Massive Liquid Gas Blast In Santiago After Tanker Overturns, 4 Dead

Terrifying visuals show the moment a liquid gas tanker overturns and explodes beneath an overpass in Santiago, releasing a massive white vapor cloud that engulfs traffic within seconds. | X

A shocking video of a massive explosion in Chile’s capital, Santiago, has surfaced online, showing the terrifying moment a liquid gas tanker overturned and burst, injuring at least 17 people and nearly killing four others.

The incident occurred on February 19, but video of the blast is now going viral on social media.

How The Explosion Unfolded

According to a report published by Reuters, the accident took place after the driver of the truck, which was transporting liquefied gas, reportedly lost control of the vehicle. The tanker overturned violently near supporting pillars beneath an overpass.

Almost immediately after impact, an enormous volume of ultra-cold liquefied gas escaped under high pressure. The sudden release created a rapidly expanding dense white cloud formed by condensed water vapor reacting with the freezing gas that spread across multiple lanes within seconds.

The force of the explosion was felt within a radius of 150 to 200 metres.

Vehicles Engulfed Within Seconds

The viral video shows the tanker sliding onto its side before a massive vapor cloud billows outward at high speed, resembling thick fog rolling across the roadway. Several vehicles, including cars and a motorcycle, were caught directly in its path.

The cloud quickly engulfed the area under the bridge, leaving motorists with almost no time to react. At least 50 vehicles were reportedly damaged in the blast.

Investigation Underway

Reuters reported that 17 people sustained injuries in the explosion. Addressing reporters at a press conference, a police chief confirmed that the driver had lost control before crashing.

The public prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into the circumstances leading up to the accident. The truck was affiliated with local gas company Gasco.