Terrifying Video Shows Israeli Missile Hitting Right Behind Journalist While Reporting Live In Lebanon

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Amid tensions in West Asia, journalists are reporting from the ground, risking their lives to bring citizens the reality of the situation. A terrifying video has surfaced on social media where a missile hit just behind a reporter while he was reporting.

The video shows the exact moment when the missile struck behind the Russia Today reporter as he was on camera. It shows the reporter suddenly ducking and running for his life as the missile struck, leaving a huge cloud of black smoke and debris. Fortunately, the reporter is safe.

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The missile struck when RT team members Steve Sweeney and cameraman Ali Rida were reportedly covering attacks by Israel on the Hezbollah terror group in southern Lebanon, when an Israeli missile hit just behind them. Both Steve Sweeney and Ali Rida are currently in hospital.

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After the strike, Rida claimed that Israeli troops had attacked his crew deliberately, even though they were wearing press jackets.

Meanwhile, the Israel–Iran war entered day 19 and has escalated into a multi-front conflict, with sustained missile strikes, targeted killings, and regional spillover. Israel’s strikes on key Iranian figures triggered retaliatory attacks across Israel and the Gulf. Fighting has spread to Lebanon, Iraq and beyond, while displacement rises and civilian casualties mount.