MP News: Journalist Shiv Sharma Passes Away In Bhikangaon | FP Photo

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Journalist Shiv Sharma, popularly known as Baba, a well-known social worker from Bhikangaon, passed away on Thursday. He was also associated with Free Press.

His last rites were performed at the local Mukti Dham, where his eldest son Chandan Sharma lit the funeral pyre. A large number of townspeople, community members and public representatives paid their last respects. His Uthawna is scheduled on Sunday.

Shiv Sharma played a key role in the committee that built and developed Mukti Dham. Seven years ago, the cremation ground was abandoned.

Through the joint efforts of elders of Gram Panchayat Pipalia, the city council, public representatives and residents, a Mukti Dham Vikas Samiti was formed and the place was developed into a religious and spiritual centre. Sharma served as chairman of the committee.

Under his guidance, several trees of Ayurvedic, spiritual and religious importance were planted at the site, including red sandalwood, Rudraksha, Bilva, Giloy, Ashok, Shami, Triveni and Panchveni, along with many flowering plants. The Mukti Dham now has four crematoriums.

During the funeral, MP Gyaneshwar Patil announced that the proposed Rs five lakh building to be constructed at Mukti Dham from MP funds will be named after Shiv Baba.