Indore News: Indore–Sharjah Flight To Resume From March 29 | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Air India Express will resume operations of the Indore–Sharjah–Indore flight from March 29. The flight was suspended following the outbreak of the Iran–Israel war.

However, the service will now operate four days a week — Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday — instead of daily. The schedule of the flight has also been slightly revised.

Air India Express had suspended the service from February 28 after the escalation of tensions between Iran and Israel. Munish Kumar, state head of Air India Express, said the airline will resume the operation of the flight from March 29. Bookings have already started on the airline’s website under the revised schedule.

According to airline officials, under the summer schedule (which would be coming into effect on March 29), direct flights between Indore and Sharjah will operate four days a week. Flight operations will remain suspended on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Earlier, the flight had been regularised under the winter schedule implemented on October 28, when it operated daily. Before that, the service operated four days a week.

The daily operation had provided convenience to passengers, but with the flight reverting to four days a week, travellers may face inconvenience again.

Revised schedule

Under the new schedule, the flight will depart from Indore at 10:25 am and arrive in Sharjah at 12:10 pm (UAE local time). The flight duration will be three hours and 15 minutes.

The return flight from Sharjah will depart at 1:10 pm (UAE local time) and land at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore at 6:10 pm (Indian Standard Time). The return journey will take around three hours and 30 minutes.