 'Terrible Accident': Donald Trump REACTS After Ahmedabad Plane Crash; Assures Full Support
Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 10:48 PM IST
US President Donald Trump | File Pic

Speaking on the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, US President Donald Trump offered any support the United States can provide as investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of the crash.

“The plane crash was terrible," Donald Trump said during a press conference, adding, “I’ve already told them—anything we can do… we’ll be over there immediately," Trump said.

An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 242 passengers onboard crashed immediately after take-off from Ahmedabad airport this afternoon, marking one of the worst-ever aviation tragedies in history.

Other Global Leaders Express Condolences

French President Emmanuel Macron said, “with deep emotion," extending his condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the families of the victims. He said, “In these hours of pain, I extend our thoughts to the loved ones of the victims as well as to Prime Minister @NarendraModi."

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the crash “devastating." He said, “The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating. I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time."

The Air India plane from Ahmedabad to London with 242 passengers crashed into a hostel of the government-run medical college near Ahmedabad airport early today.

A passenger miraculously survived the tragic plane crash. The passenger who has been identified as Vishwas Kumar Ramesh (38) survived the major plane crash.

Reportedly, there were 169 Indian nationals on board, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese and 1 Canadian on board.

