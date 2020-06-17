Temperature checks, masks & sanitisers at Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally

Supporters of US President Donald Trump will get their temperature checked and receive masks and hand sanitizers before entering his campaign rally venue in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday, an official said.

There will be precautions for the heat and bottled water as well, Xinhua news agency quoted Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale as saying in a tweet on Monday.

Saturday's rally is first of its kind for Trump in more than three months.

Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh told CNBC News that masks will be optional but each attendee of the Tulsa rally will receive one.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Monday, Trump claimed Oklahoma "has done very well" in addressing the coronavirus outbreak.

"Oklahoma is at a very low number," Trump said. "They've done really fantastic work."

As of Monday, there were more than 8,400 coronavirus infections in Oklahoma with 359 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.