 Team Trump 2.0: President-Elect Is Considering Making Marco Rubio Next US Secretary Of State, Says Reports
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldTeam Trump 2.0: President-Elect Is Considering Making Marco Rubio Next US Secretary Of State, Says Reports

Team Trump 2.0: President-Elect Is Considering Making Marco Rubio Next US Secretary Of State, Says Reports

With his victory in recently concluded US Presidential Election 2024 all sealed, President-Elect Donald Trump is now busy filling top posts in his government. It is being reported that Senator Marco Rubio may be appointed as next US Secretary of State.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 11:46 AM IST
article-image
(File photo) Senator Marco Rubio | AFP

United States President-Elect Donald Trump is gradually forming his core team and nominating people for top jobs. Now, media reports have said that Trump is likely to appoint Marco Rubio as US Secretary of State. The New York Times and several other US media outlets have reported quoting sources that Rubio, Trump's former adversary, is likely to take on the role that eventually become the United States' face in the world when it comes to foreign policy.

Rubio (53) is a senator from Florida. He is known to be a foreign policy hawk with a hardline stance against Iran, Russia and China.

Earlier this year, Trump had considered taking Rubio onboard as a running mate, but eventually settled for JD Vance who will now become vice-president of the US.

Following Trump's victory in recently concluded US Presidential Election 2024, Rubio spoke of 'pragmatic foreign policy' for US in an interview to CNN.

FPJ Shorts
Bizarre! 29 Couples Marry Without Clothes At Jamaican Wedding Venue
Bizarre! 29 Couples Marry Without Clothes At Jamaican Wedding Venue
Who Is Mike Waltz? Know All About China Critic & US President-Elect Donald Trump's Choice For His National Security Advisor
Who Is Mike Waltz? Know All About China Critic & US President-Elect Donald Trump's Choice For His National Security Advisor
Navi Mumbai: Police Seize ₹2.67 Crore Cash From Estate Agent In Nerul Amid Code Of Conduct For Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Navi Mumbai: Police Seize ₹2.67 Crore Cash From Estate Agent In Nerul Amid Code Of Conduct For Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Karnataka: Two People Dead In Lorry-Bus Collision On Yelahanka Flyover In Bengaluru
Karnataka: Two People Dead In Lorry-Bus Collision On Yelahanka Flyover In Bengaluru

"We're entering into an era of pragmatic foreign policy in which the world is rapidly changing," Rubio said in an interview with CNN. "Adversaries are uniting -- North Korea, Iran, China, Russia are increasingly coordinating -- it's going to require us to be very pragmatic and wise and how we invest overseas and what we do," he said in that interview.

Read Also
US President-Elect Donald Trump Selects Florida Rep Mike Waltz As National Security Adviser: Sources
article-image

Reports in US media have said that the other senator from Florida, Mike Walz, has been asked by Trump to become his National Security Advisor. Other than this, Politico has reported that Trump has asked Lee Zeldin to head the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Zeldin is a senator from New York.

Which Appointments Has Trump Made Official Till Now?

Trump has already appointed Susie Wiles as White House Chief of Staff. The president-elect has appointed Tom Homan, a former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), as in-charge of nation's borders.

Trump is known for his hardline stance on immigration. In the run-up to 2016 presidential elections, he spoke of building a wall on US-Mexico border. This, however, did not translate into reality during his four years of presidency.

Elise Stefanik has been appointed as US ambassador to the United Nations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Mike Waltz? Know All About China Critic & US President-Elect Donald Trump's Choice For His...

Who Is Mike Waltz? Know All About China Critic & US President-Elect Donald Trump's Choice For His...

Team Trump 2.0: President-Elect Is Considering Making Marco Rubio Next US Secretary Of State, Says...

Team Trump 2.0: President-Elect Is Considering Making Marco Rubio Next US Secretary Of State, Says...

US President-Elect Donald Trump Selects Florida Rep Mike Waltz As National Security Adviser: Sources

US President-Elect Donald Trump Selects Florida Rep Mike Waltz As National Security Adviser: Sources

Study In UK: Newcastle University Announces VC Excellence Scholarships In UG & PG Courses For...

Study In UK: Newcastle University Announces VC Excellence Scholarships In UG & PG Courses For...

VIDEO: Passenger Tries To Open Emergency Exit Door Mid-Air On Korean Air Flight To Seoul; Cabin Crew...

VIDEO: Passenger Tries To Open Emergency Exit Door Mid-Air On Korean Air Flight To Seoul; Cabin Crew...