Team Trump 2.0: President-Elect Is Considering Making Marco Rubio Next US Secretary Of State, Says Reports

(File photo) Senator Marco Rubio | AFP

United States President-Elect Donald Trump is gradually forming his core team and nominating people for top jobs. Now, media reports have said that Trump is likely to appoint Marco Rubio as US Secretary of State. The New York Times and several other US media outlets have reported quoting sources that Rubio, Trump's former adversary, is likely to take on the role that eventually become the United States' face in the world when it comes to foreign policy.

Rubio (53) is a senator from Florida. He is known to be a foreign policy hawk with a hardline stance against Iran, Russia and China.

Earlier this year, Trump had considered taking Rubio onboard as a running mate, but eventually settled for JD Vance who will now become vice-president of the US.

Following Trump's victory in recently concluded US Presidential Election 2024, Rubio spoke of 'pragmatic foreign policy' for US in an interview to CNN.

"We're entering into an era of pragmatic foreign policy in which the world is rapidly changing," Rubio said in an interview with CNN. "Adversaries are uniting -- North Korea, Iran, China, Russia are increasingly coordinating -- it's going to require us to be very pragmatic and wise and how we invest overseas and what we do," he said in that interview.

Reports in US media have said that the other senator from Florida, Mike Walz, has been asked by Trump to become his National Security Advisor. Other than this, Politico has reported that Trump has asked Lee Zeldin to head the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Zeldin is a senator from New York.

Which Appointments Has Trump Made Official Till Now?

Trump has already appointed Susie Wiles as White House Chief of Staff. The president-elect has appointed Tom Homan, a former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), as in-charge of nation's borders.

Trump is known for his hardline stance on immigration. In the run-up to 2016 presidential elections, he spoke of building a wall on US-Mexico border. This, however, did not translate into reality during his four years of presidency.

Elise Stefanik has been appointed as US ambassador to the United Nations.